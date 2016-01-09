Business Insider is hiring a VP of revenue marketing

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business news site, is a digital publisher that now reaches an audience of more than 70 million readers each month. Created for a new generation of business leaders, Business Insider offers deep coverage and analysis of tech, finance, and general business in a real-time format that’s both conversational and shareable.

Given our incredible growth, we are hiring a seasoned, strategic marketer for a critical leadership role. The VP of Revenue Marketing will support the ad sales team by developing and executing a strategy to grow Business Insider brand awareness and preference with marketing leaders and their agencies across the globe. This individual will help position the company properly for continued revenue growth and success.

The VP of Revenue Marketing will collaborate and partner with research, product, and sales development teams to create and deliver thought leadership pieces in selected markets. Other responsibilities include driving industry outreach and developing opportunities for the brand to shine with events, trade advertising, PR, and customer communications.

The successful applicant will possess:

Experience building the brand of a publisher or a growing company in one or more of our major categories — Technology (consumer and B2B,) Financial Services, Business Services, Autos, Travel, and Luxury goods. Specific experience helping a challenger brand enter well established markets is a plus.

A deep knowledge of the current competitive publishing landscape and the major players in the marketplace

Experience developing and executing paid, owned, and earned strategies

Ability to incorporate internal, customer, and prospect messaging around common themes, and the proven experience of doing so

Experience and ability to thrive in a highly collaborative work environment with cross-functional teams

Ability to dynamically adjust plans based on a rapidly evolving landscape

Experience with CRM messaging, event marketing, and international businesses are desired but not required

Willingness to equally be a creative thinker and a hands-on executer

8-10 years of work experience

This is a new position at Business Insider and reports into the CRO. If you’ve got the qualifications for the gig, love the content that BI publishes, and know how to shine a spotlight on a growing brand, this is the position for you. Please send us your resume and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

