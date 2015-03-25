Business Insider is hiring a VP of Audience Development to join our fast-growing Marketing and Analytics team. We’re a dynamic digital publishing company reaching the new generation of business leaders. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.

The VP of Audience Development is responsible for driving innovative, actionable and efficient digital marketing campaigns that build awareness and drive traffic to support the growth of our businesses — content, e-commerce, subscriptions, and events.

This role is responsible for collaborating with the newsroom in growing BI’s audience; for setting strategy and executing marketing campaigns in all digital channels (search, email, display, and social); and, work closely with analytics, research, and events to drive additional growth across the business.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute innovative, creative and effective marketing strategies that increase usage of Business Insiders content and products

Build, hire, train and lead a high-performing team of digitally-savvy marketers to support the strategic goals of the business

Develop and manage paid and organic marketing programs (paid search, SEO, Facebook, display, among others) for all platforms and products

Evaluate, hire, and develop relationships with existing and new platforms, partners and vendors; review, recommend, and manage tools, services, and vendors

Extend and manage email marketing initiatives for the company

Develop and deliver regular and ongoing reports on program performance

Partner with teams (editorial, business development, sales, talent) to develop and enhance the BI social media strategy

Proactively identify platforms and tools that enhance the BI audiences

Qualifications

10+ years in marketing; at least 5 years in audience development and digital media

Familiar with digital analytics tools (Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, ComScore etc.)

Hands on knowledge of paid digital campaigns (PPC, display, Facebook, Twitter, etc.) and managing budgets, overseeing vendors, platforms

Proven ability to promoting mobile apps and sites

Experience growing and managing email programs

To succeed in this role, you will need

A passion for the digital media space

Ability to stay up-to-date on industry developments and competitors and to be active in the media community

Extremely strong organizational skills

Ability to closely manage budgets and timelines on concurrent campaigns supporting diverse business goals

Solid experience managing a team of dedicated marketing professionals

Strong verbal and written communication skills

If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and include a note about why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

