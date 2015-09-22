Business Insider is hiring a VP, International Licensing to build on its rapidly growing international footprint. The key responsibility of the position is to grow international reach and revenue through local licence partnerships. We’re looking for someone who will evaluate markets and find the best partners, negotiate and close smart deals, and build relationships with current and new partners for long-term success.

The ideal candidate has a keen interest in news, a thorough understanding of digital media and licensing models, and the ability to conduct business, build relationships, and facilitate revenue generation on a global scale. This position reports to Business Insider’s SVP, Business Development.

Primary responsibilities:

Evaluate and recommend countries and partners for local editions of Business Insider and Tech Insider

Structure, negotiate and close long-term licence agreements

Optimise partnerships for revenue, traffic and consistency with the Business Insider voice and brand

Coordinate the implementation and launch of local editions by working closely with Product, Tech, Sales and Editorial teams internally and externally

Develop strong relationships with local partners

Assess and report on performance of local editions

Requirements:

8+ years of experience in digital media and at least 5 years in international licensing

Comprehensive understanding of digital licensing models and comfort drafting and reviewing contracts

Excellent deal-making and negotiating skills

Track record of expanding into new markets and growing revenues within established markets

Detail-oriented and possessing superior research, organizational, time management, problem solving and communication skills

Good business judgement; strong business ethics

A self-starter, effective at gathering information that is not always easily available

Team player, collaborative style, excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to establish effective relationships at all levels of the organisation

Fluency in Microsoft Office and familiarity with Google Drive/Analytics

BA/BS required

If you think you have what it takes to excel in this role, please apply directly and include a note telling us what value you can add to the fastest growing news publication on the planet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.