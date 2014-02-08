Seeking A VP Finance For Business Insider

We’re looking for a VP Finance to support our executive team with financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and analysis. You will manage a team and will be expected to streamline finance operations to ensure sustained growth, including helping to set up our international operations. This is a new position at the company and we’re looking for someone with strong initiative and can-do attitude.
The essence of this role is owning the finance and accounting function at Business Insider. This entails reporting, metrics, analytical models, forecasts, budgets, audits, and 409a. You’ll oversee AP, AR, and P&L functions and will sign off on the month-end close and manage the cap table. You will maintain strong internal financial controls and handle corporate finance activities such as debt and equity.
Who’s Right For The Job?
If you’re interested in joining a cutting-edge media company as it expands its revenue streams and grows internationally, then this is a great role for you. The ideal candidate will be organised, resourceful, and self-motivated. You should be interested in digital technology and an avid reader of business news.
Some specific requirements:
- At least 6 years of financial/accounting leadership experience, including 2+ years in a controller role
- Bachelor or advanced degree in accounting/finance or equivalent experience, knowledge of international accounting standards
- Hands-on corporate finance experience
- Startup experience a plus
- Strong analytical, financial modelling, accounting, problem-solving, and organisation skills
- Experience with analysis and forecasting on a multi-office, multi-product environment
- Experience in the implementation of accounting software and financial systems
- Ability to thrive, adapt and succeed in a fast-paced startup environment
- Experience managing and developing a team
Skills & Experience:
If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you should have:
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Well-organised with great attention to detail
- Creative, curious, innovation-minded
- Enjoys learning new technologies and data analysis techniques
- Teamwork: works well with others within team and across groups in company
- Customer focused: passion for customer success, always willing to solve customer problems and delight customers
- Execution Success: plans and meets/exceeds objectives on time and with quality
- Entrepreneurial: flexible, optimistic, problem-solving approach
- Leadership and initiative: does the right thing without being asked, proactive at dealing with issues
The VP, Finance will report to the President/COO. The role is full-time and based in our New York City offices.
About Business Insider
Business Insider is one of the fastest-growing business media companies, with more than 40 million readers per month. Formed in 2007, BI was built for the digital age, offering real-time coverage of tech, finance, and general business news. BI reaches the next generation of business leaders. You can learn about our recent performance here.
Interested? Here’s what you need to know
To apply, please send an email with a one-paragraph note about why you’re interested and a link to your LinkedIn profile to [email protected] Thank you in advance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.