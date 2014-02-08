Seeking A VP Finance For Business Insider

Shutterstock If this is how you feel when your spreadsheet ties, read on!

We’re looking for a VP Finance to support our executive team with financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, and analysis. You will manage a team and will be expected to streamline finance operations to ensure sustained growth, including helping to set up our international operations. This is a new position at the company and we’re looking for someone with strong initiative and can-do attitude.

The essence of this role is owning the finance and accounting function at Business Insider. This entails reporting, metrics, analytical models, forecasts, budgets, audits, and 409a. You’ll oversee AP, AR, and P&L functions and will sign off on the month-end close and manage the cap table. You will maintain strong internal financial controls and handle corporate finance activities such as debt and equity.

Who’s Right For The Job?

If you’re interested in joining a cutting-edge media company as it expands its revenue streams and grows internationally, then this is a great role for you. The ideal candidate will be organised, resourceful, and self-motivated. You should be interested in digital technology and an avid reader of business news.

Some specific requirements:

At least 6 years of financial/accounting leadership experience, including 2+ years in a controller role

Bachelor or advanced degree in accounting/finance or equivalent experience, knowledge of international accounting standards

Hands-on corporate finance experience

Startup experience a plus

Strong analytical, financial modelling, accounting, problem-solving, and organisation skills

Experience with analysis and forecasting on a multi-office, multi-product environment

Experience in the implementation of accounting software and financial systems

Ability to thrive, adapt and succeed in a fast-paced startup environment

Experience managing and developing a team

Skills & Experience:

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you should have:

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Well-organised with great attention to detail

Creative, curious, innovation-minded

Enjoys learning new technologies and data analysis techniques

Teamwork: works well with others within team and across groups in company

Customer focused: passion for customer success, always willing to solve customer problems and delight customers

Execution Success: plans and meets/exceeds objectives on time and with quality

Entrepreneurial: flexible, optimistic, problem-solving approach

Leadership and initiative: does the right thing without being asked, proactive at dealing with issues

The VP, Finance will report to the President/COO. The role is full-time and based in our New York City offices.

About Business Insider

Business Insider is one of the fastest-growing business media companies, with more than 40 million readers per month. Formed in 2007, BI was built for the digital age, offering real-time coverage of tech, finance, and general business news. BI reaches the next generation of business leaders. You can learn about our recent performance here.

Interested? Here’s what you need to know

To apply, please send an email with a one-paragraph note about why you’re interested and a link to your LinkedIn profile to [email protected] Thank you in advance.

