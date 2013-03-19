Business Insider Is Hiring A Video Producer To Join Our Editorial Team

Photo: Instagram/adalbertolamp

Business Insider is hiring a video producer to shoot and edit videos for the fastest-growing business news site. The ideal candidate should have superb post-production video editing skills and know the ins and outs of Final Cut.



This producer should know how to bring in proper graphics and other media, when to make the right transitions, where to adjust audio levels and lighting, etc.

The candidate should be able to tackle all types of videos produced at Business Insider:

One-on-one interviews

Voice-overs

Fast-moving graphics segments

Gadget reviews

How-tos

Broadcast news-style packages

Man on the street segments

This produce should have an eye for composition and detail. The ideal candidate is a pro at producing visually compelling content that is perfectly lit and framed.

Bonus points go to someone who is knowledgeable about YouTube and the web video space. Photoshop skills preferred.

If interested, send your resume, cover letter, and samples of your work to Jessica at [email protected]businessinsider.com.

Note: This position requires that you work full time in our Manhattan office.

