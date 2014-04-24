Business Insider Is Looking For An Awesome UI/UX Designer

Shutterstock If you dream in wireframes, read on….

Business Insider is looking for a user experience expert to join our product team. You’ll work closely with product managers and graphic designers to create outstanding interactive experiences. You’ll be joining a rapidly-growing team and will be an advocate for users and for simple, elegant digital design.

The ideal candidate will be organised, resourceful, and self-motivated and an avid reader of business news.

Specific duties include:

Conceptualize and design digital products and platforms, including a large-scale consumer web site and a B2B ecommerce service.

Use best UI/UX practices for optimised user-oriented workflows.

Perform initial exploration for new digital products.

Help refine ideas at all stages.

Create concepts, wire frames, and mockups.

Create detailed designs and specs for digital products.

Prepare and produce final deliverables for development.

Oversee development process to meet specs.

Integration of social components and interactive elements.

Products include web, email, mobile, ecommerce.

If you’re the one for this role, you’ll possess these qualifications:

Minimum 3 years in design field, working with digital media including desktop, mobile, and video.

Expert in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, familiar with rapid prototyping tools.

Ability to switch rapidly between projects in a fast-paced news environment.

Excellent communication,creative, and problem solving skills.

Experience working in agile development environments a plus.

Bachelors degree in Arts or Science preferred.

The UI/UX designer will report to the SVP of product. The role is full time and based in our New York City offices.

About Business Insider

Business Insider is one of the fastest-growing business media companies, with more than 40 million readers per month. Formed in 2007, BI was built for the digital age, offering real-time coverage of tech, finance, and general business news. BI reaches the next generation of business leaders. You can learn about our recent performance here.

Interested? Here’s what you need to know:

To apply, please send an email with a one-paragraph note about why you’re interested and a link to several examples of your work and your LinkedIn profile to [email protected] Thank you in advance.

