Business Insider is hiring an experienced travel reporter

Business Insider is looking for a reporter to join our travelteam.

This job is for the person who loves seeing the world, exploring new cultures, or just living vicariously through others’ adventures.

You’ll be writing stories about the best travel destinations, trends, news, and tips, while simultaneously working on longer features and slideshows. You will also have the opportunity to write about your own experiences.

The ideal candidate should be an excellent writer, have at least 1 to 3 years of experience in a newsroom, be comfortable working for a fast-paced digital news site, and be passionate about travel. Experience in the travel industry and a network of travel contacts is a huge plus, as is an interest in social media. Copy-editing skills, light HTML and Photoshop experience are also useful.

This is a full-time position that’s based in our New York City office and does not necessarily include travel.

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter specifying why this role is perfect for you. Please include any links to clips in your cover letter.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.