Business Insider is hiring a Temporary Office Assistant

Business Insider, the fastest growing digital news publication in the world, has an exciting temporary opportunity in our New York office. The Office Assistant is responsible for the day-to-day office duties that include kitchen restocking, mail and package sorting, conference room upkeep, occasional errands, and other office tasks as needed. This assignment will last up to six months and there is a possibility of it becoming a regular position

The position requires an office assistant with some administrative experience who is capable of managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment. In addition, applicants should be comfortable with Mac products, Google Apps, and tech troubleshooting (printers, some computer problems, etc.). Applicants should also be comfortable with lifting fifty pounds and moving light office equipment such as desks and chairs.

The ideal candidate is a detail-oriented team player with good analytical and problem solving skills, strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills, and a service-oriented attitude.

With a steady growing team of employees at Business Insider, the ideal candidate for this role would understand the importance of carrying out support tasks with a smile on her or his face and a determination to make the work environment the best it can be.

Responsibilities:

Track office supplies inventory and notify manager when re-ordering is necessary

Unpack office food and supplies deliveries and distribute as necessary

Empty dishwashers and ensure kitchen is fully stocked and tidy throughout the day

Sign for mail/packages and sort into mailboxes

Help set up desks for new employees and configure new workstations

Recognise and escalate more difficult problems to senior staff

Keep office space and conference rooms looking clean and professional

Be able to troubleshoot/Google a problem and solve it quickly

Work with manager to create a fun company culture through various office activities/events

Desired skills:

BA/BS degree and/or equivalent education and office experience

Solid knowledge of Mac products and excellent Google Apps skills

Well-developed problem-solving skills with the ability to discern alternatives and make objective recommendations

Detail-oriented, organised, and able to multi-task and prioritise

Ability to work effectively and communicate with multiple department managers who have a wide variety of individual needs for their team

Great attitude and a willingness to learn

Please apply online and include a cover note with your application to let us know why you’re a good fit for this position.

