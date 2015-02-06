Business Insider is hiring a technical recruiter

Business Insider is hiring a contract Technical Recruiter to help us grow our engineering team. The BI Tech team helps to conceive, design, build, and deliver the next-generation of online news media, working with cutting edge technologies such as MongoDB, AWS, NodeJS, and Go. You’ll help to build to a team that’s highly functional, hard-working, and having fun.
As the Tech Recruiter, you have responsibility for end-to-end recruitment of front-end and back-end developer gigs. The end result is the presentation of employable and qualified candidates to the hiring managers, shepherd candidates through the process, and closing candidates.
Responsibilities
- Successfully review job descriptions and hiring criteria
- Understand technology, technical roles, and technical skills
- Identify, source and uncover active and passive candidates
- Screen, interview and evaluate candidates
- Foster long-term relationships with candidates though follow-up and follow-through
- Review applicants to verify if position requirements are met
- Create detailed job descriptions
- Follow up with candidates
Requirements
- 3+ years experience recruiting developers in a start up or digital media environment
- Ability to build relationships with managers and candidates by approaching all work with integrity and commitment
- Ability to understand and recruit technical roles for an Agile LAMP environment
- Creativity and resourcefulness to find unique skill sets
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to prioritise workload to meet deadlines in a busy environment
If this is the right gig for you, please apply here and drop us a note to tell us why you’re a good fit. Thanks in advance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.