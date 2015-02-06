Business Insider is hiring a technical recruiter

Business Insider is hiring a contract Technical Recruiter to help us grow our engineering team. The BI Tech team helps to conceive, design, build, and deliver the next-generation of online news media, working with cutting edge technologies such as MongoDB, AWS, NodeJS, and Go. You’ll help to build to a team that’s highly functional, hard-working, and having fun.

As the Tech Recruiter, you have responsibility for end-to-end recruitment of front-end and back-end developer gigs. The end result is the presentation of employable and qualified candidates to the hiring managers, shepherd candidates through the process, and closing candidates.

Responsibilities

  • Successfully review job descriptions and hiring criteria
  • Understand technology, technical roles, and technical skills
  • Identify, source and uncover active and passive candidates
  • Screen, interview and evaluate candidates
  • Foster long-term relationships with candidates though follow-up and follow-through
  • Review applicants to verify if position requirements are met
  • Create detailed job descriptions
  • Follow up with candidates

Requirements

  • 3+ years experience recruiting developers in a start up or digital media environment
  • Ability to build relationships with managers and candidates by approaching all work with integrity and commitment
  • Ability to understand and recruit technical roles for an Agile LAMP environment
  • Creativity and resourcefulness to find unique skill sets
  • Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to prioritise workload to meet deadlines in a busy environment

If this is the right gig for you, please apply here and drop us a note to tell us why you’re a good fit. Thanks in advance.

