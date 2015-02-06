Business Insider is hiring a technical recruiter

Business Insider is hiring a contract Technical Recruiter to help us grow our engineering team. The BI Tech team helps to conceive, design, build, and deliver the next-generation of online news media, working with cutting edge technologies such as MongoDB, AWS, NodeJS, and Go. You’ll help to build to a team that’s highly functional, hard-working, and having fun.

As the Tech Recruiter, you have responsibility for end-to-end recruitment of front-end and back-end developer gigs. The end result is the presentation of employable and qualified candidates to the hiring managers, shepherd candidates through the process, and closing candidates.

Responsibilities

Successfully review job descriptions and hiring criteria

Understand technology, technical roles, and technical skills

Identify, source and uncover active and passive candidates

Screen, interview and evaluate candidates

Foster long-term relationships with candidates though follow-up and follow-through

Review applicants to verify if position requirements are met

Create detailed job descriptions

Follow up with candidates

Requirements

3+ years experience recruiting developers in a start up or digital media environment

Ability to build relationships with managers and candidates by approaching all work with integrity and commitment

Ability to understand and recruit technical roles for an Agile LAMP environment

Creativity and resourcefulness to find unique skill sets

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to prioritise workload to meet deadlines in a busy environment

If this is the right gig for you, please apply here and drop us a note to tell us why you’re a good fit. Thanks in advance.

