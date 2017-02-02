Business Insider is hiring a Tech Editor for our US West Coast bureau

Business Insider’s tech team is busily cranking out the big scoops, revealing features and up-to-the-second news coverage that have made it the industry’s must-read site.

And our San Francisco bureau is looking to bolster its ranks with a talented Tech Editor.

Could this be you?

The ideal candidate is obsessed with the fast-moving tech industry, from the latest startups developing game-changing products to the personalities and conflicts that define today’s multi-billion tech behemoths. He or she knows the difference between AI and AR, loves to pore over 10Q reports looking for news nuggets, and knows how to see through PR spin and to recognise the real story.

As a tech editor you will:

Report and write in-depth feature stories about the world’s top tech businesses and the personalities behind the companies.

Work closely with reporters, coaching them on strategies and techniques for building sources, breaking news, finding news in public documents, etc.

Assign and edit wide range of short news pieces, longer features, and other types of stories.

We will consider candidates at various experience levels. The best candidates have:

Strong business news editing skills — everything from spot news and in-depth features to earnings reports.

An appetite for news, and great judgment.

A passion and familiarity with the tech industry, and a deep rolodex of industry sources.

Fluency in corporate financial topics, public equity markets, mergers, and acquisitions.

APPLY HERE with your resume, cover letter and links to several clips.

This opening is immediate and is based out of our San Francisco office (no remote work or relocation assistance). Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

