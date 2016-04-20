Business Insider is hiring a talent & operations intern

Business Insider is looking for a Talent & Operations intern.
The Talent & Operations team is a fast-paced, dynamic group with lots of exciting, new projects. We are looking for an enthusiastic team player ready to contribute to the success of these teams. The Talent & Operations intern will support the team in their daily activities while gaining exposure to a broad range of recruiting and facilities management skills.
Tasks will include:
- Assistance setting up and running employee events
- Scheduling interviews
- Greeting candidates
- Building onboarding packets
- Stocking kitchen and office supplies
- Organising incoming and outgoing mail
The ideal candidate will have:
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Ability to adapt to changing circumstances and manage time efficiently
- Strong work ethic and a can-do attitude
- Experience with Apple/Mac products preferred
Bonus points if you have:
- Strong customer service skills
- Excellent time management
If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.
