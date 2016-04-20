Business Insider is hiring a talent & operations intern

Business Insider is looking for a Talent & Operations intern.

The Talent & Operations team is a fast-paced, dynamic group with lots of exciting, new projects. We are looking for an enthusiastic team player ready to contribute to the success of these teams. The Talent & Operations intern will support the team in their daily activities while gaining exposure to a broad range of recruiting and facilities management skills.

Tasks will include:

Assistance setting up and running employee events

Scheduling interviews

Greeting candidates

Building onboarding packets

Stocking kitchen and office supplies

Organising incoming and outgoing mail

The ideal candidate will have:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to adapt to changing circumstances and manage time efficiently

Strong work ethic and a can-do attitude

Experience with Apple/Mac products preferred

Bonus points if you have:

Strong customer service skills

Excellent time management

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.