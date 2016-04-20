Business Insider is hiring a talent & operations intern

Melanie Naranjo
Woman work officeStrelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/flickr

Business Insider is looking for a Talent & Operations intern.

The Talent & Operations team is a fast-paced, dynamic group with lots of exciting, new projects. We are looking for an enthusiastic team player ready to contribute to the success of these teams. The Talent & Operations intern will support the team in their daily activities while gaining exposure to a broad range of recruiting and facilities management skills.

Tasks will include:

  • Assistance setting up and running employee events
  • Scheduling interviews
  • Greeting candidates
  • Building onboarding packets
  • Stocking kitchen and office supplies
  • Organising incoming and outgoing mail

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Ability to adapt to changing circumstances and manage time efficiently
  • Strong work ethic and a can-do attitude
  • Experience with Apple/Mac products preferred

Bonus points if you have:

  • Strong customer service skills
  • Excellent time management

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

