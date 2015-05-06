Business Insider is hiring an experienced sports reporter

Business Insider is looking for a reporter to join our sports team.
This job is for someone who cares about sports, loves telling smart, compelling stories, and has a knack for finding original angles on the biggest stories in sports.
The sports reporter will:
- Write about the NFL, NBA, and other big leagues.
- Cover major events like the Olympics and World Cup.
- Write several succinct posts a day while simultaneously working on longer features and slideshows.
- Occasionally cover important sporting events on nights and weekends.
The ideal candidate should be a strong writer, have 1-3 years of experience in a newsroom, have an understanding of digital media, and love sports. Knowledge of a wide variety of sports is an asset, as is experience with social media and basic Photoshop skills.
Interested? Submit your resume and a cover letter HERE.
Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.
