Are you addicted to news ... and Facebook? Business Insider is hiring a social media editor

Business Insider is looking for a social media editor to join our growing social media team. This team manages the site’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social media accounts, and directs our social media strategy across the web.

Responsibilities include writing Facebook posts, tweets, and other posts for social media, working with editors to identify and promote stories, and engaging with readers across social media platforms.

This person will also play a larger role in integrating social media into the newsroom and developing Business Insider’s long-term social media strategy.

The ideal candidate has a voracious appetite for news and a knack for finding stories that people want to share. He or she should be obsessed with Facebook, active on Twitter, and inherently interested in the news.

He or she should be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, possess excellent communication skills, and be excited about building Business Insider’s social media presence. He or she will have 1-3 years experience in a newsroom, and a background in journalism.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream job.

This job is full-time and based in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

