Business Insider Is Hiring A News Editor In Our San Francisco Office

Business Insider is hiring a San Francisco-based front page editor.

We’re looking for applicants who are news-obsessed, quick to learn, cool under pressure, careful, and appreciative of our approach to journalism.

This is an important position that will involve working closely with top editors and journalists across our team.

Responsibilities will include:

Spotting and covering important breaking news stories, sometimes working alone and sometimes working in a team.

Selecting stories to feature on the home page.

Improving or reframing content that’s already on the page.

Syndicating stories from editorial partners.

The front page editor will be on shift from around 1pm to 9pm PST (exact hours TBD), working for at least part of that time alongside coworkers in our growing San Francisco office as well as colleagues in New York and London.

We will consider journalists of varying levels of experience for this position.

If you think you’re a good fit, APPLY HERE with your resume, links to five clips, and a cover letter with no more than five sentences describing why we should hire you.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position.

