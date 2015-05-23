Business Insider is hiring a senior research analyst in New York

BI Intelligence is hiring a Senior Research Analyst to lead our Digital Media research.

We are a fast-growing, cutting-edge research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights and tools essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates who have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insight to keep atop of trends shaping the digital and mobile landscape. Our digital media practice covers the audiences, platforms, and revenue models that fuel the demand, creation, and monetisation of digital content, including video, audio, images, text, and social media.

What’s the job?

The ideal applicant will have solid research and writing experience, demonstrated experience in analysing digital tech trends, and the ability to cut through noise by developing sound analysis that explains important trends.

The Senior Research Analyst will work with BI Intelligence’s editorial and analyst teams to produce insightful in-depth reports and data-driven analyses on the digital media and ad tech industries. She or he will represent BI Intelligence at leading industry events and be able to identify and extract what our clients need to know about emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and the digital landscape.

This role offers a chance to hone your research expertise and expand your industry presence.

Desired skills and experience

If you’re someone who has strong research experience, along with the ability to develop insights and explain the impacts of those insights to our clients, this is a great role for you.

Other skills required for the job:

Demonstrated experience in analysing the digital media and/or ad tech industries

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information, identify data-driven trends, and understand what really matters and why

Ability to work effectively independently and with others; a team player

Desire and agility for a fast-paced and fast-changing environment

Track record of clear and concisely-written research covering complex topics

Ability to develop and defend actionable insights and conclusions

Comfort and experience presenting, speaking at conferences or on panels, or the desire to further develop these skills

Proficiency with data and datasets

Experience with advanced statistical methods, writing syntax/queries, and/or programming languages is helpful but not required

4-6 years of professional writing / research experience

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us about why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

