Business Insider is hiring a senior research analyst covering digital media

BI Intelligence is hiring a Senior Research Analyst to lead our Digital Media research.

The ideal applicant will have solid research and writing skills, demonstrated experience in analysing digital tech trends, and the ability to cut through noise by developing sound analysis that supports actionable insight.

The Senior Research Analyst will work with BI Intelligence’s editorial team and analyst teams to produce insightful in-depth reports and data-driven analyses on the digital media and ad tech industries. She or he will represent BI Intelligence at leading industry events and be able to identify and extract what our clients need to know about emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and the digital landscape. Social, messaging, mobile, video, ad-blocking, ad fraud, programmatic, monetisation models — you’ll cover all the most exciting topics in the media world today.

This role offers a chance to hone your research expertise, expand your industry presence, and lead our digital media vertical.

BI Intelligence is a fast-growing, cutting-edge research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights and tools essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates that have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insights to keep atop of trends shaping the digital and mobile landscape

Desired Skills & Experience:

If you’re someone who has strong research experience, along with the ability to develop insights and explain the impacts of those insights, this is a great role for you.

Other skills required for the job:

Demonstrated experience in analysing the digital media and/or ad tech industries

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information, identify data-driven trends, and understand what really matters and why

Ability to work effectively independently and with others; a team player

Ability to lead our digital media coverage, setting and delivering a research agenda that is engaging and resonates with our client base

Desire and ability to lead, mentor, and manage digital media team

Desire and agility for a fast-paced and fast-changing environment

Track record of clear and concisely written research covering complex topics

Ability to develop and defend actionable insights and conclusions

Comfort and experience presenting, speaking at conferences or on panels, or the desire to further develop these skills

Proficiency with data and datasets

Experience with advanced statistical methods, writing syntax/queries, and/or programming languages is helpful but not required

4-6 years of professional writing / research experience

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

