Business Insider is hiring a Senior Research Analyst

We’re hiring a Senior Research Analyst to lead our payments industry coverage at Business Insider Intelligence. Candidates should have 3-5 years of relevant work experience.

What’s The Job?

We’re looking for a Senior Research Analyst with a passion for research and storytelling, and a vision for how we should further develop our Payments coverage. The Senior Research Analyst will lead our growing Payments research team, defining our coverage, and developing our product. He or she will manage and mentor a team of analysts, ensuring the delivery of quality, forward-looking analysis to our clients.

The Senior Research Analyst will work closely with BI Intelligence’s editorial team to produce insightful in-depth reports and data-driven analyses on the most impactful trends shaping the payments industry. She or he will also have the opportunity to represent BI Intelligence at leading industry events. The role provides an opportunity to develop a deep understanding of the payments industry and a network of top executives. If you have a background in research, a knack for storytelling, and a passion for payments, this is a great role for you.

About BI Intelligence

BI Intelligence is a rapidly-expanding, cutting-edge research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights and tools essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates who have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insight to keep atop of trends shaping the digital and mobile landscape.

Desired Skills

Strong writing and analysis skills

General understanding of the payments and financial services industry

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information and identify data-driven trends

Ability to work effectively independently and with others; a team player

Desire to work in fast-paced and fast-changing environment

Experience speaking at conferences or on panels, or the desire to further develop these

Proficiency with Excel and working with data and charts

3-5 years of professional writing / research experience

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

