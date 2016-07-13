Business Insider is hiring a senior product manager

Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals. Launched in 2007, we are now the largest business news site on the web. We offer a great work environment and excellent benefits with a collaborative team that has a lot of fun. You’ll have the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.

Our Senior Product Manager will drive the development of new products with a focus on subscriptions, revenue-generation and audience development. Working closely with the engineering team, editors, and all business groups in the company, you’ll manage the entire life-cycle of features, from initial specs through implementation.

You’ll be responsible for deploying products that drive audience and revenue across devices, editions and geographies, converting casual readers into loyal subscribers. You will champion the user experience in everything you do, and integrate UX, business goals, and technology capabilities into lucrative products.

You’ll also:

Develop strategies to attract and grow readership using platforms like email newsletters, push notifications, social media, and on-site messaging

Work with business owners to determine the optimal approach to convert and grow audiences

Engage closely with the engineering team to determine best technical implementations

Build and maintain product roadmaps, requirements, and user flows

Define and analyse metrics to guide strategy and inform the success of products

The most successful candidates will have:

7+ years of product management experience in the digital arena with a focus on digital subscription products and audience development

Experience using CRM, social media and audience development tools and products to attract and grow loyal readers

Crystal-clear communication skills

Experience working in Agile environments with common tool-sets (JIRA, etc.)

A “user-first” mentality to advocate for the best possible site and mobile experiences that drive consumption and revenue

Ability to identify and improve key features across platforms

News junkie status is a huge plus

Sound like the perfect gig for you? Submit your application and drop us a few lines telling us why you’d love to be part of our team.

