Business Insider is hiring a Senior PHP Developer

Business Insider is the most popular business news site in America. We also run several other popular sites such as Tech Insider; as well as BI Intelligence, a premium subscription service for industry professionals. With a global family of sites across Europe and Asia, we are quickly closing in on a billion page views per month.

About the Job:

The role is located in New York City’s Flatiron district. As a backend engineer at Business Insider, your code will reach 100 million readers around the world every month. We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle.

You’ll report directly to managers who understand technology and even write code. The backend team has many opportunities for a motivated engineer to have a huge impact, and be recognised for it.

About the Engineering Group:

We do the majority of our server-side development in PHP with MongoDB, Memcached, Symfony, Solr/Lucene, Doctrine, and more.

We believe in using the right tool for the job, so we also have a few services written in NodeJS and Python, and a growing number of projects being developed in Go.

We use Docker in development and production environments.

We are always exploring new tools and ideas as our needs evolve, and we love working alongside people who are willing to try new things.

We do daily deployments across many projects.

We have dedicated QA and DevOps teams.

We do code reviews, write unit tests, and believe in the value of coding standards.

We recognise achievement, and promote from within.

We encourage collaboration, knowledge sharing, camaraderie and fun.

We offer competitive salaries and great benefits.

Requirements:

Experience with PHP 5 in production applications

Proficiency with UNIX commands

Experience working with at least one relational or NoSQL database

Experience using version control software, preferably Git

A solid understanding of OO and MVC design principles, RESTful APIs, caching concepts, the HTTP protocol and general web architecture

You write clear and concise code that teammates want to read and build upon

Ability to write code that performs at scale

You are self starter who takes ownership of your work

You are willing to contribute meaningfully when the team is solving hard problems

You have genuine enthusiasm and love of programming

Bonus/Nice to Haves:

Experience with Message Queuing services (SQS, RabbitMQ, IronMQ etc)

Contributions to open source projects or personal projects

Big Data or Analytics experience

Experience with AWS or other Cloud providers

Experience with subscription platforms and/or payment processors

Any experience with major JS frameworks such as Angular, React etc

If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, please apply online and let us know why you’re a good fit for the role.

