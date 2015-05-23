Business Insider is hiring a senior digital designer

Business Insider is looking for a highly motivated Senior Digital Designer to join BI Studios, our in-house branded content team. This person will take the lead on developing and designing marketing collateral, custom ad creative, and visual elements (such as maps, charts, sidebars, and infographics) that may either enhance or serve as custom content on our site.

The ideal candidate has a proven track record of graphic design for the web, particularly in marketing; a strong knowledge of digital creative development processes; a deep understanding of UX and UI design; a background that includes designing for mobile products; and experience brainstorming, developing, and communicating creative ideas in conjunction with other teams.

This person will manage a small team that currently includes one interactive designer. Organizational skills will be key.

Responsibilities

Serve as the lead on brainstorming, pitching, and developing compelling on-brand creative for marketing campaigns, including but not limited to custom banner ads, custom graphics such as infographics (flat and interactive), and other visual elements

Oversee the entire creative design process from wire frame to design to QA

Work with project and account management team to create timelines and adhere to deadlines

Help establish the Business Insider brand visually through marketing collateral (sell sheets, presentations, etc.)

Allocate and manage freelance design and development resources when necessary

Manage and art-direct one interactive designer, help establish workload priorities and scheduling

Qualifications

5 years of digital design experience

Experience creating brand marketing collateral and ad creative

Excellent skills with design software including, but not limited to, Illustrator and Photoshop

Ability to articulate and communicate creative ideas for a non-design audience

Strong understanding of UX and UI best practices

Experience designing for mobile

Programming experience a plus (HTML5, flash, javascript, etc.)

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Familiarity with digital advertising standards

Ability to provide clear and thorough art direction and assess time-management priorities

Managerial experience a plus

Ability to communicate effectively with marketing, sales and project management staff

If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and a link to your portfolio, and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

