Business Insider is hiring a senior content producer to join BI Studios, our branded content team. BI Studios works with advertisers and marketers to produce sponsored content — posts, videos, infographics, slideshows, and more — as part of their native advertising campaigns.

In this role, you’ll collaborate with clients and other members of the BI Studios team to conceive and produce native advertising campaigns. You’ll be involved in the creative process from beginning to end: researching, brainstorming, formulating content strategy, and producing content that resonates with our readership. We’ll look to you to bring interesting and inventive ideas to our clients and recognise which tactics — e.g., enhanced articles, interactive infographics, video series — will be the most effective and impactful.

The ideal candidate is a creative thinker with strong digital strategy and writing skills. This person has experience either as a writer/editor at a digital publication or a copywriter/strategist at a creative or marketing agency, and is excited about the opportunities and challenges in the growing field of branded content.

Qualifications:

Expertise in researching, brainstorming, and organising and presenting ideas to others

Expertise in digital storytelling and the tools and formats

Excellent writing and editing skills

Familiarity with and enthusiasm for Business Insider’s content, style, and goals

Interest in a wide range of subject areas and the ability to adapt to almost any topic (B2B and B2C)

Ability to handle multiple deadlines at once

Prior content marketing experience a plus

4 — 5 years professional writing or campaign development experience at a creative agency or digital publication

Interested candidates should share a résumé, qualifications, and clips. Resumes submitted without work examples will not be considered. Thanks in advance.

NOW WATCH: 10 habits you should break to be more productive in 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.