Business Insider is hiring a senior account executive - research sales

Do you want to work with high-level clients at Fortune 500 and new global disruptor companies? Do you want to be part of a team of intellectually curious, client-focused people? Do you want to be associated with a new kind of Intelligence? Are you looking to help something great become even greater?

Business Insider Intelligence is adding a Sr. Account Executive to our team. At BI Intelligence, we believe every employee in our client and prospect base deserves access to research, charts and data to make their lives easier and their job performance better. Business changes at the speed of digital and barriers no longer exist between Strategy, Marketing, Business Development and Technology; it’s all blended together and is integral to success. Our clients need information accurate, insightful and easy to understand, and they need it now.

Job Overview

The Sr. Account Executive develops, cultivates, and manages relationships globally. She/He is accountable for achieving specified revenue targets, forecasting accurately, prospecting, and working closely with the analysts, researchers and our marketing team. She/he works to formulate account strategies, execute on those strategies, close deals and help manage the relationship.

Job Responsibilities

Achieve revenue goals on a quarterly / annual basis

Drive early stage opportunities through the pipeline

Seek out and develop relationships with new clients, sell through products that support their strategic and tactical needs; develop an understanding of clients’ business issues

Drive engagement with clients, usage of our product, and deliver an exceptional customer experience

Communicate effectively in writing and over the phone

Accurately manage and forecast sales pipeline

Requirements

Demonstrated track record of winning business and hitting targets

Proven experience selling to the C-Suite

Bachelor’s Degree

5 years of B2B sales experience, preferably in a related field

When you apply, please tell us a bit about you and let us know why you’re a good fit for the position.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.