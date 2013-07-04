Business Insider Is Hiring A Scrum Master

BI’s tech team at our annual party at the NYSE

Business Insider is looking for a scrum master to join the team in building the fastest-growing business news site on the web.



This is a scrum master role with release manager and producer duties that give you access to the broader tech life cycle. We’re looking for someone with a can-do attitude, extreme organizational skills, and a keen interest in technology. You’ll be a critical member of the product team as well as the ambassador to the larger organisation, with an emphasis on communication with editorial team.

The duties break down into three key areas:

Scrum & JIRA:

Schedule/anticipate scrum meetings

Facilitate the meetings

Anticipate and unblock blockers

Oversee agile boards for various projects

General maintenance of JIRA depending on team’s evolving needs

Follow up with developers if workloads don’t appear to move across boards

Create versions for release dates, tag individual tickets with release dates in order to keep track of them for documentation purposes

Monitor tickets/agile boards to anticipate what will make it out in weekly releases

Releases:

Coordinate with CTO and QA to schedule specific dates for releases, as well as specific issues that should make it out in each release

Send release preview notes day of release

Editorially review anything and everything that goes into releases

Send release notes first thing the morning after a release night

Education:

Send editors training emails regarding new features

Host occasional face-to-face training sessions for major feature releases

The idea candidate: high-energy and enthusiastic. Terrific facilitator and communicator. Highly observant. Good problem solver.

Sound like you? Do you fit the bill of a great scrum master?

If so, and you meet our requirements, we’d love to hear from you:

Agile scrum master training

Familiarity with basic web and mobile technologies as well as iterative development

At least two years work experience

News junkie status is a plus. Mobile experience also a plus.

This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive salary and good benefits. Please email your resume to [email protected] with the subject line “Scrum Master.” Thanks in advance.

