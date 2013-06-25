Business Insider Is Hiring Two Awesome Sales Planners

Our sales team is known to be a fun-loving crew.Business Insider is hiring two sales planners to join our sales organisation in New York.



The planners will be joining a fast-paced, creative team. They will develop proposals for national brands as well as keep us all up to date on the latest research. The planners will also manage the development of sales and marketing materials, including case studies, sell sheets, editorial calendar and more. They may also assist with surveys and prospecting, among other things.

Business Insider is the fastest-growing digital business news brand and our ad program leverage the cutting-edge, social nature of our platform and audience. If you want to learn about the emerging forms of digital advertising, from mobile to social to “native advertising,” keep reading.

We are looking for folks who are passionate about digital advertising and can think outside the box. If you’re both creative and analytical with a lot of pizazz and a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you.

The role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in understanding how online marketing works. You’ll interact with internal marketing, editors, and sales folks. In addition, you’ll master mobile, email, video, rich media and social formats with an eye towards emerging formats. It’s an excellent entree into digital sales or marketing.

Duties include:

Program creation

Work with sales to respond to all RFPs by creating media plans that meet client goals

Marketing collateral development

Brainstorming big ideas

Interacting with top advertising agencies on major accounts

Working closely with account execs and Director of Sales Development

Previous digital advertising and/or marketing experience is a plus, and you should also be comfortable with Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, and web analytics tools. Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages! To succeed here you must be able to meet deadlines and juggle multiple priorities.

We’re looking for team players who are creative and strategic in nature with the ability to think boldly and articulate “big ideas.” Familiarity with DoubleClick DFP, DFA, Atlas, ComScore and @Plan are a plus.

The positions are located in our Manhattan offices.

Please send resume and email to [email protected] addressed to Emily Allen with subject “Sales Planner” telling me why you are perfect for this position. Thanks in advance.

