Business Insider Is Hiring A Killer Sales Development Director

We’re looking for an ambitious, entrepreneurial leader who will direct the development and deployment of breakthrough digital advertising and marketing solutions for Business Insider’s clients. The position is based in our Manhattan office.

The ideal candidate should lead and not follow the pack in terms of creating winning digital marketing solutions, including mobile and social media. The words “big idea” should not scare you. In this role you will manage the following deliverables:

Marketing services support for the sales team

Development of ad products and solutions – big ideas

Audience research and insights

Grow, mentor, supervise sales planning team

Operationalize program development and implementation

Oversee sales collateral development and maintenance

Prospecting

Manage vendor relationships: ad serving, research, vendors

Oversee ad operations department

Key Requirements:



Expert knowledge of best practices related to digital advertising, branding, mobile, social media

Superb written and verbal communication with all levels of organisation

Strong project management skills

Five+ years experience preferred

Supremely organised, deadline driven

Ability to operate in fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment

Resourceful, creative

Please send resume to Emily Allen with subject “Sales Development Director.” Thanks in advance.

