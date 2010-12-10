Business Insider Is Hiring A Killer Sales Development Director

Photo: Neil Barman
We’re looking for an ambitious, entrepreneurial leader who will direct the development and deployment of breakthrough digital advertising and marketing solutions for Business Insider’s clients. The position is based in our Manhattan office.
The ideal candidate should lead and not follow the pack in terms of creating winning digital marketing solutions, including mobile and social media. The words “big idea” should not scare you. In this role you will manage the following deliverables:
- Marketing services support for the sales team
- Development of ad products and solutions – big ideas
- Audience research and insights
- Grow, mentor, supervise sales planning team
- Operationalize program development and implementation
- Oversee sales collateral development and maintenance
- Prospecting
- Manage vendor relationships: ad serving, research, vendors
- Oversee ad operations department
Key Requirements:
- Expert knowledge of best practices related to digital advertising, branding, mobile, social media
- Superb written and verbal communication with all levels of organisation
- Strong project management skills
- Five+ years experience preferred
- Supremely organised, deadline driven
- Ability to operate in fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment
- Resourceful, creative
Please send resume to Emily Allen with subject “Sales Development Director.” Thanks in advance.
