Business Insider is hiring a research manager in NYC

Business Insider is hiring a digital media-focused Research Manager to help us position BI to advertisers and agencies.
As a member of the Sales Development team, the Research Manager functions as a marketing and digital media research expert, supporting the sales organisation by developing analysis, creating stories, and consulting on research results in proposals, white papers, and other presentations for the team.
We need an individual who’s passionate about digital advertising and can develop a story, pinpoint and synthesise trends in data, and defend the information presented. If you’re both a great synthesiser and storyteller, and have a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you.
Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded startup at the forefront of digital media. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.
Responsibilities
- Utilise multiple research and data sources to inform the creation of sales collateral (proposal decks, meeting presentations,) for the revenue team
- Collaborate with senior management to craft thought leadership pieces for internal team with an eye towards current and future trends
- Establish and recommend additional data and research tools and sources to be leveraged by internal teams
- Serve as the primary internal contact for insights, research, and analysis of data to understand Business Insider’s audience and their behaviour as it relates to commercial potential
- Create and execute internal audience surveys to be leveraged for sales materials; maintain a quarterly schedule of surveys to be fielded
- Leverage first and third party research to provide strategic insights for POV presentations to be taken in-market
- Analyse monthly comScore and quarterly @Plan numbers to provide Sales Development unique insights, trends, and takeaways to include in client facing materials
Qualifications
- 4-5 years of research analysis experience with prior experience with data and research tools (comScore, Nielsen, IPSOS etc.)
- Proven media research and marketing experience
- Strong understanding of the digital media landscape
- Ability to interpret, analyse, and report on media research tools and trends
- Strategic thinker
- Extremely detail oriented
- Strong communication, organizational, and interpersonal skills
- Proficient in Excel and PowerPoint
If these qualifications match your background, apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.
