Business Insider is hiring a Research Associate to join our London-based team

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Fireworks light up the London skyline and Big Ben just after midnight on January 1, 2014 in London.

We’re hiring a hardworking Research Associate with strong research, writing, and analytical skills to help launch our London-based Fintech team, as part of our growing team at Business Insider Intelligence. Candidates will have 1 year of relevant work experience.

The ideal Research Associate will have a deep interest in tech news, have a combination of solid writing skills and analytical capabilities, and feel comfortable writing about and analysing a wide range of fintech-related topics.

This is a unique opportunity to help launch and define a new division of a fast-growing international research company and an excellent way to begin a research/data-oriented writing career in the rapidly growing fintech industry.

BI Intelligence is a fast-growing research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates that have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insights to keep atop of trends shaping the digital landscape.

The Research Associate will be responsible for writing a daily newsletter, focusing on the most important new tech trends, stories, and research reports and adding in their own analysis on what developments mean for the industry. In addition, the Research Associate will speak to industry executives to gain a deeper understanding of the industry.

Those with a degree in social science — including psychology, sociology, and politics — and those with a strong background distilling data, research, and technical topics into compelling writing and persuasive analysis are encouraged to apply.

If this role is for you, here are some of the other traits you possess:

Ability to quickly sort through masses of data and understand what really matters to professionals and why

Ability to write clearly about data-driven trends, consumer and business-to-business markets, and the larger tech industry

Diligence and persistence in researching

Ability to work in a team-oriented, fast-paced, and fast-changing environment

Attention to detail

Requirements:

Proficiency in MS Excel required

Solid grounding in business analysis fundamentals

Strong communication and writing skills

An interest in data-driven visual storytelling

Internships in market/consumer research, consulting, tech research, or relevant experience in a similar position is helpful but not required

If this is the right opportunity for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

5 Top Fintech Predictions by the BI Intelligence Research Team. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.