Business Insider is hiring a research analyst

BI Intelligence is hiring a Research Analyst with strong writing, analytic, and data skills to join our growing team.

BI Intelligence is a fast-growing, cutting-edge research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights and tools essential to companies making strategic decisions across the mobile, digital media, e-commerce, Internet of Things, payments, and digital financial services industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, startups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates who have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insight to keep atop of trends shaping the digital and mobile landscape.

What’s the job?

The ideal applicant will be plugged into developing tech news, and have the ability to cut through noise by developing sound analysis that explains important industry trends.

The Research Analyst will work with BI Intelligence’s editorial and analyst teams to write and produce original in-depth reports, data-driven analyses, and charts. This job requires an ability to think critically in order to identify insights of value to our clients.

The role offers a chance to develop expertise in the digital tech space, speak at leading conferences, and build an industry presence.

Desired skills and experience

If you’re someone who has a strong background distilling data, research, and technical topics into compelling writing and persuasive analysis, this is a great role for you.

Other skills required for the job:

Ability to quickly sort through masses of information, identify data-driven trends, and understand what really matters and why

Ability to write clearly and concisely about complex topics

Solid organisation skills and versatility; an ability to juggle multiple tasks at once

Ability to work effectively independently and with others; team player

Persistence in research

Ability to develop and defend actionable insights and conclusions

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills

Proficiency or comfort with data and datasets; proficiency with advanced statistical methods, writing syntax/queries, and/or programming languages is helpful but not required

2 — 4 years of experience in a data-analysis-driven field (i.e. market research, lab environment, scientific research, etc.) is helpful. Science and social science majors — including in psychology, sociology, and political science — are encouraged to apply.

If this sounds like a great job for you, please apply online and tell us a bit about why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

