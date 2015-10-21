Business Insider is hiring a project manager

Business Insider is looking for a Project Manager to join the team in building the fastest-growing business news site on the web. We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe.

The ideal candidate will be a highly analytical problem solver who can hit the ground running. If you’re resourceful, a highly effective communicator and thrive on bringing people together, this is the right role for you.

As Project Manager, you will take ownership of the the Agile process between Product & Tech. You will work on site, mobile applications, and our research product, Business Insider Intelligence. This role will be part of the product team and you will work closely with product managers, the engineering team, editors, and all business groups in the company.

Your key responsibilities will be:

Running effective daily stand-ups (time boxed, follow-ups, keeping the team focused on priorities)

Grooming sessions with Tech leads across multiple projects to ensure the requirements are clear and time estimates are provided

Running sprint planning, sprint retrospectives, and sprint demos for multiple scrum teams

Improve and own the Agile process amongst Tech & Product

Provide support to the Product Managers and keep the team focused on the milestones and release dates associated to any given sprint

The best candidates for this role will have:

3-5 Years of experience as an Agile Project Manager

Experience with JIRA or similar tools

Credibility, can take ownership of issues to the very end

Excellent communication skills

The ability to be assertive if needed

A technical understanding of web development for digital media is a huge plus!

Sound like a fit? Apply online and tell us a little about yourself.

