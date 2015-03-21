Business Insider is hiring a Programmatic Account Manager in our New York office

Business Insider is looking for a Programmatic Account Manager in our New York office.

The Programmatic Account Manager will join a growing team responsible for executing on our programmatic ad buying strategy, and supporting our programmatic and new business clients. He or she will be responsible for managing new business campaigns and programmatic deals from start to finish and growing those client relationships. The Programmatic Account Manager will be part of a team that ensures advertising campaigns go live without a hitch, troubleshoot any deal setup issues, are successfully optimised, and perform to client standards. Also, this role includes the development and delivery of performance reports to clients and benchmarking those results against similar campaigns. This position works with BI’s sales, finance, business development, marketing, and ad traffic groups to ensure client goals are met.

We are looking for someone who is passionate about digital programmatic advertising, great at client service, an excellent problem solver, and a quick study.

Responsibilities include:

· Managing the delivery of programmatic and new business ad campaigns to ensure they fulfil and run properly

· Recommending optimizations to clients

· Creating a post-campaign analysis for each new business campaign

· Interacting with top advertising agencies and trading desks on major accounts

· Working closely with sales and programmatic teams to ensure client satisfaction

· Creating weekly reports, case studies, benchmarks, and more

· Assisting in Programmatic strategy based on historical performance

The candidate should be proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, major ad servers (DFP, DFA, Sizmek, etc), major SSPs (Rubicon Project, Ad Exchange), and web analytics tools.

The ideal candidate is a client service and operations focused individual with experience in digital advertising, a BA/BS degree, and 2+ years of relevant work experience. Experience at a programmatic tradingdesk is also helpful. The successful candidate is extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, and thrives in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment.

If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and tell us a bit about why you’re a good fit with the role. Thanks in advance.

