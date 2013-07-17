Business Insider Is Hiring Biz Dev And Programmatic Manager

If ‘LUMAscape’ is part of your vocabulary, read on.

Business Insider believes programmatic ad buying is reshaping the way digital ads are bought. We’re looking for a business development generalist with specific knowledge of programmatic ad-buying to help us grow this business.



The role will be responsible for developing our private marketplace, boosting yield, as well as doing revenue-producing biz dev deals. We’re looking for someone with an analytic bent, a can-do attitude, excellent organizational skills, and a keen interest in the future of digital ad revenue. You’ll be a critical member of the business development team and will interact extensively with ad sales and ad ops.

The duties break down into two key areas:

Grow Programmatic Revenue:

Proactively manage bidding and private exchange revenue

Call on and develop relationships with agency trading desks

Monitor industry trends and ensure that Business Insider remains ahead of the curve

Grow Business Development Revenue:

Negotiate revenue-producing deals with partners

maximise revenue for those deals by managing relationship and monitoring results

The idea candidate: goal-oriented revenue generator. Comfortable balancing strategy and short-term revenue goals. Team-oriented but results-driven. Analytic.

Requirements:

Understanding of private marketplaces and programmatic ad-buying

Familiarity with basic web and mobile technologies, including ad-serving

At least three to five years work experience in online advertising, media buying or other digital media

Strong analytical skills

News junkie status is a plus

Mobile experience also a plus

This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive salary and benefits.

Sound like you? Please email your resume to [email protected] with the subject line “Biz Dev & Programmatic Manager.” Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.