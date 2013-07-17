Business Insider Is Hiring Biz Dev And Programmatic Manager

Business Insider believes programmatic ad buying is reshaping the way digital ads are bought. We’re looking for a business development generalist with specific knowledge of programmatic ad-buying to help us grow this business.
The role will be responsible for developing our private marketplace, boosting yield, as well as doing revenue-producing biz dev deals. We’re looking for someone with an analytic bent, a can-do attitude, excellent organizational skills, and a keen interest in the future of digital ad revenue. You’ll be a critical member of the business development team and will interact extensively with ad sales and ad ops.
The duties break down into two key areas:
Grow Programmatic Revenue:
- Proactively manage bidding and private exchange revenue
- Call on and develop relationships with agency trading desks
- Monitor industry trends and ensure that Business Insider remains ahead of the curve
Grow Business Development Revenue:
- Negotiate revenue-producing deals with partners
- maximise revenue for those deals by managing relationship and monitoring results
The idea candidate: goal-oriented revenue generator. Comfortable balancing strategy and short-term revenue goals. Team-oriented but results-driven. Analytic.
Requirements:
- Understanding of private marketplaces and programmatic ad-buying
- Familiarity with basic web and mobile technologies, including ad-serving
- At least three to five years work experience in online advertising, media buying or other digital media
- Strong analytical skills
- News junkie status is a plus
- Mobile experience also a plus
This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive salary and benefits.
Sound like you? Please email your resume to [email protected] with the subject line “Biz Dev & Programmatic Manager.” Thanks in advance.
