Business Insider is hiring a pop culture reporter for the INSIDER team

Business Insider is looking for a pop culture reporter for INSIDER, a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The ideal candidate is a multimedia journalist who is obsessed with entertainment, viral stories, and all things related to the internet. If you’re addicted to Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat, and your friends are always asking you what’s trending, you might be the perfect for this role.

The pop culture reporter writes stories, creates photo features, and writes video scripts for INSIDER’s website and social media channels. He or she covers everything from Kanye and Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter fight to the black and blue (gold and white?) dress to the latest celebrity diet fad.

The ideal candidate is a fastidious reporter and writer with a passion for telling great stories, and thrives in a fast-paced work environment. Candidates should have 1 to 3 years of experience working in a digital newsroom. While this position has regular office hours, the ideal candidate lives and breathes social media and always has an eye out for the next story.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen new music, and love people who do the same.

INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, as well as on the web.

The position is full-time in our New York City headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re perfect for the job.

