PHP Skills Wanted: Business Insider Is Hiring A Backend Developer

Daniel Goodman Lunch on the rook deck at Business Insider’s NYC HQ.

Business Insider is looking for a highly-skilled backend PHP developer to work closely with our world-class engineering team to conceive, design, build, and deliver next-generation digital experiences.

We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will be used by millions of people — 40+ million every month around the globe. Our product team pushes the boundary on feature development, resulting in a varied and interesting assortment of tech challenges to solve. The Business Insider engineering team also handles basic administration of our scalable server infrastructure, and we get exposure to cutting edge technology such as MongoDB.

Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded (including by Jeff Bezos) startup at the forefront of digital media. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.

We’re looking for strong PHP developers who have experience working with MVC systems and appreciate the agile methodology and continuous integration.

Position requirements include:

Skilled back-end programmer who can write lean object-oriented PHP 5 code

Strong front-end JavaScript and CSS knowledge a plus

Broad understanding of web architecture and how it applies to scalability

Enjoys building user-focused interfaces, using Ajax when appropriate

Collaborating with product managers, editorial, and business partners to understand software requirements

Participating in architectural decisions

Troubleshooting and solving complex problems

Solid understanding of version control principles, preferably using Git

Strong communication skills

Our ideal candidate has experience with:

Agile software development, prototyping and code reviews

Major PHP frameworks

Major cloud providers

Systems administration of Linux servers

NoSQL document-based DB stores such as MongoDB

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Fifth Avenue.

Three+ years of experience preferred.

We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. If interested, please apply here. Thanks in advance.

