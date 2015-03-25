APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring Photo Essay Editor

Business Insider is hiring a Photo Essay Editor to join our Visual Features team. We are very excited about expanding our photo coverage and our burgeoning photo team and we are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic about the opportunity to help grow it with us.If you love telling stories through images and are obsessed with both photography and writing about photography, this is the job for you.

The photo essay editor will:

search for the best and most interesting photo essays, obtain permissions, interview photographers if necessary, and create dynamic articles and slideshows about the work. Ideal candidates will come with ample resources for both finding such stories online and out in the field, as well as experience working with image rights.

find, pitch, and oversee coverage of visuals-heavy stories in the New York area and globally by using commissioned photographers, as well as taking original photos. Ideal candidates should have knowledge of working photographers and the communication skills to relay creative direction to them.

assist with editing pieces and managing a small but growing team of photojournalists.

This job requires familiarity with Photoshop, a passion for all things photography, and strong writing and communication skills. The ideal candidate would have 2-5 years full time experience in a photo related field and multiple writing samples to provide.

Interested? Submit your resume and a cover letter HERE. Including a link to your portfolio in the cover letter is optional but recommended.

Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

