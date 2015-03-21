APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a photographer/photo coordinator

Business Insider is hiring a photographer/photo coordinator to join our Visual Features team. Our team is expanding and we are looking for individuals who are excited to grow with it. If you consider yourself a photojournalist, love telling stories through images, and are obsessed with both photography and writing about photography, this is the job for you.

In this position, you will:

find, pitch, and photograph your own stories locally as well as farther afield. You will also photograph stories as assigned by the visual features editor. The best candidates should have strong knowledge of and experience with digital cameras.

work with our photo agencies (Reuters, AP, Getty, others), as well as other resources, to create posts and slideshows utilising their vast resources.

survey the site throughout the day to find already created posts and expand upon them with more and better images.

assist in any other photography and visual-related work necessary for the website.

This job requires familiarity with Photoshop, a passion for all things photography, and strong writing and communication skills.

Interested? Submit your resume and a cover letter HERE. Including a link to your portfolio in the cover letter is optional but recommended.

Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

