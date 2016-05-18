APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a photojournalist intern

Business Insider is hiring a photojournalist intern to work with our news team.

We’re looking for applicants who are news-obsessed, quick to learn, cool under pressure, careful, and appreciative of our approach to journalism.

This is an important internship that will involve working closely with top editors and journalists across our team.

The news reporter will be on shift from 9am EST to 5pm EST in the New York office.

As for qualifications, a photography and journalism background is a must and knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

APPLY HERE with your resume, a cover letter, and links to several clips. We are looking to fill this position immediately.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

