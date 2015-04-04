Business Insider is hiring a partner manager

Business Insider, the fastest growing business news publication on the planet, is looking for a strategic Partner Manager to manage and grow current partnerships for a digital media company that was created for a new generation of business leaders. This role directly interacts with our partners, helping to find new ways to grow and expand our business.

These partnerships may include international licensing, syndication, e-Commerce, video distribution, and more. We’re looking for someone who will track and analyse our existing relationships as well as identify further areas of opportunity for growth. You will also lead the on boarding and integration of new partners for the business development team by working closely with the product, technology, operations, finance, and sales teams. If you have experience working with partners in multiple time zones and countries, you will be a great fit for this role. Business Insider’s international footprint is growing, and this role with play a key part in facilitating that growth. This job involves both strategic long-term planning and daily execution. As a key member of the business development team you will be influencing the future of Business Insider, working directly with strategic partners that drive growth and innovation.

Responsibilities:

· Establish strong relationships with key Business Insider partners to drive revenue performance and traffic growth

· Efficiently coordinate the on boarding of new partners and management of existing partners across various teams within the company

· Work cross-functionally with Marketing, Legal, Finance, AdOps, Product and other internal teams to shape, support, and manage partnerships

· Escalate, track, and resolve key partner issues and manage internal and external expectations appropriately

· Forecast business growth; track and report key metrics and results

· Create and manage a recurring partner communication strategy, including quarterly business reviews and potential new opportunities and feature updates

The ideal candidate has a keen interest in news, and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects and communicate progress both internally and externally. A proactive entrepreneurial mindset is an asset, as is a strong interest in analytics and driving revenue growth through optimization.

Requirements:

· 3 — 4 years of experience in digital media

· Proven ability to deliver results in an Account Management/Partnership Management role

· Deep understanding of the Digital Media ecosystem (advertising, technology, marketing, sales, data)

· Detail-oriented and possessing superior analytical, organizational, time management, problem solving and communication skills

· Ability to quickly understand Business Insider’s company goals and identify areas for optimization

· Cross-cultural partner management experience a plus

· Team player, collaborative style, excellent interpersonal skills and able to establish effective relationships at all levels of the organisation

· Knowledge of APIs, HTML, FTP, RSS, and various third-party platforms

· Fluency in Microsoft Office and familiarity with Google Drive/Analytics

· BA/BS required

To apply please include a resume, links to your social profiles, and a cover letter that lets us know why you are a great fit for this opportunity.

