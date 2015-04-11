APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a paid video intern

Business Insideris hiring a video intern to shoot and edit videos for the fastest-growing business news site.

The ideal candidate has superb post-production video editing skills while also having an interest in research and writing, especially in the areas of science and technology.

This intern should know how to use Final Cut, Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, and various types of audio and digital video equipment.

The candidate should be able to tackle some of the types of videos produced at Business Insider:

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter if interested.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.