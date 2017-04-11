APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a paid video intern who can animate

Business Insider is hiring a video intern specializing in animation.

The ideal candidate has superb post-production video editing skills and a passion for the types of topics we cover for science, tech, and design videos at Business Insider.

This intern should know how to use Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, Illustrator and various types of audio and digital video equipment. Must also be comfortable working under tight deadlines.

There’s an opportunity for this intern to research and write scripts for their animated videos, but this is not a requirement. Explain any experience and interest you have in researching and writing in your cover letter.

The candidate also must be experienced with motion graphics and working creatively in both 2D and 3D space. And should look forward to days filled with gaining extensive experience making videos just like these:

This 3-minute animation will change the way you see the universe

5 survival myths that could get you killed

This incredible animation shows how deep the ocean really is

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter if interested. Please include links in your cover letter to any relevant videos you’ve worked on.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.





