APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a paid video intern who can animate

Business Insider is hiring a video intern specializing in animation.

The ideal candidate has superb post-production video editing skills while also having an interest in research and writing, especially in the areas of science, economics, and politics.

This intern should know how to use Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, and various types of audio and digital video equipment.

The candidate also must be experienced with motion graphics and working creatively in both 2D and 3D space. And should look forward to days filled with gaining extensive experience making videos just like these:

Animated map shows the history of immigration to the US

This 3-minute animation will change the way you see the universe

The startling theory about why Chinese people save so much more than Americans

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter if interested. Please include links in your cover letter to any relevant videos you’ve worked on.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

