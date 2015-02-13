Business Insider is hiring a paid transportation intern

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to join our transportation team.

If you love cars, planes, trains, boats, bikes and everything else that moves us around, this is a great opportunity. If companies like Tesla and Google (with its self-driving car) thrill you, then you could make a contribution to the fastest-growing business website online.

There’s no fetching coffee during this internship! Instead, there will be plenty of chances to dive into the inner-workings of everyone from General Motors to Ferrari and to do some truly innovative digital journalism, using all the tools at our disposals: charts, graphs, photos, GIFs, video.

The ideal candidate should be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, possess excellent communication skills, and be excited about expanding Business Insider’s transportation coverage. A background in journalism is a huge plus, as is an interest in social media.

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter if interested.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates.

