APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a paid copy-editing intern

Business Insider is hiring a copy-editing intern to work in our New York City office.

This person will be responsible for editing copy on screen for grammar, punctuation, spelling, sense, and Business Insider style.

We are looking for someone who can work quickly and independently, sometimes without the luxury of querying reporters and other editors.

Attention to detail is necessary but so is speed.

Requirements:

Experience copy editing , preferably for a newspaper or news website.

, preferably for a newspaper or news website. Familiarity with AP style, content-management systems, social media, and instant messaging.

Team player with a positive attitude and a sense of humour.

Pass a two-part editing test, on page and on screen.

APPLY HERE with a résumé and cover letter.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

