Business Insider is hiring an operations manager for our NYC office

Business Insider, the fastest growing digital news company is seeking an Operations Manager who would be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day tasks of the operations team. The position requires an experienced office manager or assistant who is able to communicate well with a wide variety of people across different teams, as well as a person who functions well under pressure and it excited by a good challenge. Organisation, the ability to multitask and attention to detail is key, as many things pop up throughout the day and it is necessary to handle each as they come up. The ideal candidate would be upbeat, energetic and ready to roll with the punches.

Business Insider is the world’s fastest growing digital news publication. This is a full time role in our New York offices.

Responsibilities:

· Managing the needs of Business Insider’s NY headquarters, as well as its satellite offices in San Francisco, Chicago and London

· Supervise the Office Coordinator and Office Assistant and delegate tasks to them

· Ordering office supplies (everything from snacks to pens to computer equipment)

· Planning company events, like happy hours, sports outings and holiday parties

· Set up and plan for ever growing teams

· Be the point person for all office requests

· Provide light IT support for Mac OSX and Google Apps; be able to Google search for most problems and come up with a solution even if it is not immediately apparent

· Light physical labour, like moving furniture, installing computers, setting up desks and lifting heavy boxes/equipment

· Maintain and develop relationships with a variety of vendors

· Keep the office in good, orderly condition and find new ways to keep it that way

· Handle confidential information with discretion

· Work to build and improve upon existing company culture across all offices

Desired Skills:

· 3-4 years of relevant office experience

· BA/BS degree

· Good understanding of Mac products, VOIP phone systems and Google Apps

· Willingness to multitask and have various big projects going on simultaneously

· Excellent problem solving skills; be able to look at all possible outcomes and use resources available

· Ability to make a well informed decision based on your understanding of the company as a whole

· Great communicator with a desire to be transparent and open to constructive criticism

· Detail oriented and extremely organised

· Friendly, patient and understanding attitude

If you think you are the right person for this role, please apply online and a note that explains why this is the right position for you.

