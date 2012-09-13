Business Insider Is Hiring A Markets & Finance Writer

We’re looking for someone with a passion for markets, finance, and economics to join the Business Insider team as a full-time writer based in our Manhattan office.



The ideal candidate should follow the day’s trading action and the world’s economic trends with curiosity and always be searching for the market-moving insight that everyone else has missed.

In terms of skills, you should have experience blogging (personal or professional), and an above all desire to not just report PR quotes, but question that authority with expertise. Experience in markets or economic analysis at a financial services firm is a big plus. Please send resume and 3 clips in an email to Jessica Liebman, [email protected], with the subject “Markets & Finance Writer.” Be sure to explain why you’re the one for the job in your email.

Note: This job is full-time and is based in our Manhattan headquarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.