Business Insider is hiring a Markets Reporter

Business Insider is looking for a markets reporter to lead a new adventure in our growing Markets coverage.

We recently rolled out a new suite of market data functionality on Business Insider and are looking for a reporter to create and curate for this vertical with the latest markets news. The role will entail writing a mix of stock market news and insightful feature coverage, as well as aggregating the key daily markets stories that investors need to know.

The ideal candidate:

Is a markets data junkie who gets excited by spikes in the DXY, the latest Fed policy decisions and the next big IPO

Is ready to write short posts that analyse the most interesting nuggets of information about popular stocks

Can explain global financial news and important market moves to all types of investors

Can interpret and identify key financial data points others may miss and present this information in an accessible way

Has the ability to work at lightning speed

Has impeccable writing and editing skills

Is a self-starter who never looks for excuses but strives to get the job done

Has experience curating editorial content and web production

Is open to a constantly changing work environment focused on getting better everyday

Is experienced using social media to cover news and engage with users

Is always thinking of new and interesting ways to tell a story to a reader using the best platform for that message

As a plus, may have worked in finance in a previous role

This role is all about viewing the latest information whether it is unexpected stock volatility, market moves, or company stock news to uncover interesting insights for our audience and reporting them in Business Insider’s style. The reporter will first and foremost write articles but also curate the latest BI markets posts, grow a twitter audience, and constantly find ways to grow and retain an audience.

We want to provide our market news readers with even deeper insight and data. We want you to enhance and build that experience.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

If you are interested, please apply online and include your resume and 3 journalism clips you are most proud of. Thanks in advance.

