Business Insider is hiring a paid markets editorial intern for Markets Insider

Business Insider is looking for a markets intern to be a part of Markets Insider, a new adventure in our growing Markets coverage.

We recently launched Markets Insider, a global real-time markets data destination and are looking for an intern reporter to create and curate for this vertical with the latest markets news. The intern reporter will first and foremost curate the Markets Insider site and build social engagement but also write articles about the latest market movements.

The ideal candidate:

Is a markets data junkie who gets excited by spikes in the DXY, the latest Fed policy decisions and the next big IPO

Is ready to write short posts that analyse the most interesting nuggets of information about popular stocks

Has the ability to work at lightning speed

Has impeccable writing and editing skills

Has experience curating editorial content and web production

Is experienced using social media to cover news and engage with users

As a plus, may have worked in finance in a previous role

We want to provide our market news readers with even deeper insight and data. We want you to enhance and build that experience.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows, and the internship can run for up to six months.

If you are interested, please apply here

and include your resume and a cover letter.

