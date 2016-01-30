Business Insider is hiring a manager, FP&A

Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals. Launched in 2007, we are now the largest business news site on the web. We offer a great work environment and excellent benefits with a collaborative team that has a lot of fun. You’ll have the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.

You’re an FP&A pro with 5+ years of practical experience looking for an exciting opportunity with a fast moving digital business. You’re highly analytical and have top notch communication and presentation skills. In this newly created role, you’ll partner with business teams across the organisation to help build a best in class FP&A function. You’ll also work with our parent company to define & build a comprehensive financial and KPI reporting package.

Our ideal candidate is analytical, autonomous and thrives in a fast paced digital environment. The Manager, FP&A reports to the SVP, Finance and has the opportunity to coach and mentor other members of the team.

You’ll be responsible for:

Developing annual budgets and re-forecasts

Working closely with the accounting team throughout the monthly close cycle

Defining allocation methodologies

Performing budget variance analysis across the organisation

Reporting of financial results to BI’s management team

Liaising with our new owners, Axel Springer, and preparing monthly, quarterly and annual packages

Ad-hoc reporting requests

You’ll need:

A degree in Finance or Accounting

5+ years of relevant experience

Experience with NetSuite and/or SAP

Familiarity with the digital media space is ideal

If this sounds like the perfect opportunity to you, apply now and tell us a little about yourself!

