Wanted: Business Insider Seeks A Linux Systems Administrator

Business Insider is looking for an experienced Linux systems administrator to join the fast-paced and exciting world of being an engineer at a journalism startup.



We’re looking for a systems pro who has experience with Red Hat Linux, Apache Web Server, Puppet, Amazon Web Services and network troubleshooting. Experience with MongoDB, Varnish and HAProxy is not required but a definite plus.

Business Insider is a great place to work. We’re laid back, we don’t let bureaucracy get in our way, and we play-ping pong in the office every day. We’re well funded and growing like a weed, and opportunities to work on cool projects abound. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked, personally.

Traffic is huge and growing all the time, so Business Insider is a great place to come into and know you can make an impact helping us scale to meet the demands of our fast-growing audience. It’s an exciting time to be here, and we face unique challenges every day due to the demands of the 24/7 news cycle.

This role will take over administration of our scalable server infrastructure, helping us drive our capacity to new heights. Our product and development teams push the boundary on feature development, resulting in a varied and interesting assortment of tech challenges when scaling our infrastructure.

Position requirements are as follows:

Skilled Linux system administrators

Experience with Puppet, Apache, AWS

Experience in network troubleshooting at the TCP/IP level

Experience with Varnish, MongoDB & HAProxy a plus

Broad understanding of web architecture and how it applies to scalability

Strong communication skills

Based in New York — you will need to be able to work out of our office on Park Avenue South. Some telecommuting is fine.

Two plus years of experience preferred.

We offer a competitive salary and good benefits. Please email a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

