Business Insider is hiring a Lead Video Producer

Business Insider is looking for a lead video producer to join BI Studios, our branded content team.

BI Studios works with marketers to produce sponsored content — videos, posts, infographics, slideshows, and more — as part of their native advertising campaigns. Our goal at all times is to create dynamic and engaging content that adheres to Business Insider’s or INSIDER’s voice and style while aligning with an advertiser’s key messaging and goals.

We’re looking for a smart, versatile leader who understands all aspects of digital video production. The Lead Video Producer will work with senior team members to manage and grow an existing team of video producers, develop new video products, advance the team’s production capabilities in this space, and pitch new business. S/he will also work with the Studios’ project management team to ensure projects are delivered on time, on budget, and on brief, while tapping outside production resources as needed.

Video is in an increasingly important part of Business Insider’s and INSIDER’s branded content offering. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to be a part of fast-growing industry.

Qualifications:

4 — 6 years managing quick-turnaround video campaigns for a variety of clients

Excellent filming and editing skills and deep knowledge of industry trends, complemented by an expertise in the tools and the formats of digital storytelling

Proven ability to manage staff and develop junior staffers

Talent for researching, brainstorming, and organising and presenting ideas to others

Strong verbal and written skills

Ability to sell ideas and executions to clients and internal stakeholders

Familiarity with and enthusiasm for Business Insider’s content, style, and goals

Prior content marketing and client services experience a plus

Interested candidates should share a résumé, qualifications, and reel. Resumes submitted without work examples will not be considered. Thank you in advance.

