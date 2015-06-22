Business Insider is hiring a lead javascript engineer in NYC

As Business Insider continues its tremendous growth, we are adding a key role to our tech team. As

lead Javascript engineer you will take ownership of front-end development across multiple projects, including web applications and leading a team talented front-end developers. The ideal candidate will be able to evangelize concepts and standards, collaborate, and mentor. This position reports to the director of front-end engineering.

We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded company at the forefront of digital media.

Responsibilities

Build one page applications using Node.js, Angular.js, Bower, Grunt, Karma, etc.

Work with vendor platforms and advertising networks

Build new features on Business Insider sites across multiple regions using raw Javascript, jQeury, PHP, etc.

Work across desktop and mobile platforms

Help evolve the user experience in the form of smart implementations for user interactions

Work collaboratively with front-end team to ensure concepts are delivered accordingly

Requirements

5+ years of front end development experience using JavaScript, HTML, HTML5, AJAX, JSON, and CSS3.

Familiar with at least one JavaScript MVC framework like Backbone, Angular.JS , CanJS, or Ember.js.

Exceptional understanding Javascript; comfortable working with PHP

Detail-oriented and have a passion for writing clean, well-documented code

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Passion for innovative development trends and technologies

Experience using GIT or similar version control system

Bonuses

Community involvement and contributions to open source projects

A strong Github presence

If this role is a good fit with your background, please apply online. Thanks in advance.

