Business Insider is hiring a lead javascript engineer in NYC

As Business Insider continues its tremendous growth, we are adding a key role to our tech team. As
lead Javascript engineer you will take ownership of front-end development across multiple projects, including web applications and leading a team talented front-end developers. The ideal candidate will be able to evangelize concepts and standards, collaborate, and mentor. This position reports to the director of front-end engineering.
We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded company at the forefront of digital media.
Responsibilities
-
Build one page applications using Node.js, Angular.js, Bower, Grunt, Karma, etc.
-
Work with vendor platforms and advertising networks
-
Build new features on Business Insider sites across multiple regions using raw Javascript, jQeury, PHP, etc.
-
Work across desktop and mobile platforms
-
Help evolve the user experience in the form of smart implementations for user interactions
-
Work collaboratively with front-end team to ensure concepts are delivered accordingly
Requirements
-
5+ years of front end development experience using JavaScript, HTML, HTML5, AJAX, JSON, and CSS3.
-
Familiar with at least one JavaScript MVC framework like Backbone, Angular.JS , CanJS, or Ember.js.
-
Exceptional understanding Javascript; comfortable working with PHP
-
Detail-oriented and have a passion for writing clean, well-documented code
-
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
-
Passion for innovative development trends and technologies
-
Experience using GIT or similar version control system
Bonuses
-
Community involvement and contributions to open source projects
-
A strong Github presence
If this role is a good fit with your background, please apply online. Thanks in advance.
