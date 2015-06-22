Business Insider is hiring a lead javascript engineer in NYC

Sarah Whalen

As Business Insider continues its tremendous growth, we are adding a key role to our tech team. As
lead Javascript engineer you will take ownership of front-end development across multiple projects, including web applications and leading a team talented front-end developers. The ideal candidate will be able to evangelize concepts and standards, collaborate, and mentor. This position reports to the director of front-end engineering.

We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded company at the forefront of digital media.

Responsibilities

  • Build one page applications using Node.js, Angular.js, Bower, Grunt, Karma, etc.

  • Work with vendor platforms and advertising networks

  • Build new features on Business Insider sites across multiple regions using raw Javascript, jQeury, PHP, etc.

  • Work across desktop and mobile platforms

  • Help evolve the user experience in the form of smart implementations for user interactions

  • Work collaboratively with front-end team to ensure concepts are delivered accordingly

Requirements

  • 5+ years of front end development experience using JavaScript, HTML, HTML5, AJAX, JSON, and CSS3.

  • Familiar with at least one JavaScript MVC framework like Backbone, Angular.JS , CanJS, or Ember.js.

  • Exceptional understanding Javascript; comfortable working with PHP

  • Detail-oriented and have a passion for writing clean, well-documented code

  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

  • Passion for innovative development trends and technologies

  • Experience using GIT or similar version control system

Bonuses

  • Community involvement and contributions to open source projects

  • A strong Github presence

If this role is a good fit with your background, please apply online. Thanks in advance.

